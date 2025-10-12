Polish rally driver dies in fiery crash during Nysa championship round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish rally driver Artur Senkowski died in a crash during a round of the Polish Rally Championship in Nysa, News.Az reports, citing TVP.

The 40-year-old racer’s car collided with a tree at high speed and burst into flames almost instantly. Despite efforts from bystanders, Senkowski died at the scene. His co-driver was hospitalized with injuries.

The incident marked the second serious accident since the rally began. On Saturday, another car went off the track and struck two photographers, who were also hospitalized. In the wake of Senkowski’s death, organizers decided to end the rally early.

The tragic events have once again raised concerns over safety in rally racing, where spectators and media personnel are often in close proximity to the course.

