Political analyst: Everybody recognizes Ilham Aliyev as a skillful diplomat, while the same cannot be said for Pashinyan

Political analyst: Everybody recognizes Ilham Aliyev as a skillful diplomat, while the same cannot be said for Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has always been an accurate and argumentative politician absolutely correct in assessing the events. It is obvious that in terms of politics he and the Prime Minister of Armenia are in completely different "weight categories", political analyst Tofig Abbasov told News.Az.

He was commenting on a parallel interview of Dmitry Kiselev, General Director of MIA "Rossiya Segodnya" with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Nikol Pashinyan again showed his weak preparedness and ignorance of the situation. They represent completely different schools. In Russia itself and in other countries, experts and political figures admit that Ilham Aliyev is a true statesman and a skillful diplomat. You can't say the same about Nikol Pashinyan. He has absolutely no knowledge of the situation and cannot give a detailed and precise description of the events taking place".

"During this interview Ilham Aliyev clearly expressed his opinion, giving an accurate analysis of what is happening today in the region. And he noted very correctly that Azerbaijan is waging a liberation war, indicating that Armenia is an invader and is trying to impose its annexationist plans on the neighbor. He clearly substantiated the cause-and-effect connection between the emergence of such an acute situation and the continuation of hostilities. He pointed out that it is Armenia that bears full responsibility for the failure of the diplomatic round and there are no chances for a peaceful solution to the problem," the expert said.

Abbasov also noted that President Aliyev had made it quite clear that the basic principles, which should serve as a platform for conflict resolution even after the end of hostilities, once again give priority to Azerbaijan. As the actions of official Baku do not contradict the norms of international law and requirements of conventions.

"The President also made a point that, given the combat training of Azerbaijani specialists, the presence of high-tech weapons in no way can allow Azerbaijan to gain the support of some Syrian fighters or other mercenaries there. And in this matter Pashinyan, trying to attract the sympathy of third parties, looked extremely weak and unconvincing due to lack of any evidence. He showed his political inconsistency by referring to information from social networks."

"Strong diplomatic skills and incomparable advantage over the Armenian prime minister during all his debates were possible both due to Azerbaijan's fair and internationally recognized position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict issue and the deep knowledge and professional qualities of the head of the Azerbaijani state," the political analyst concluded.

News.Az