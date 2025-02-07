Politico denies Trump's claim of receiving government funding

+ ↺ − 16 px

Politico has rejected allegations from President Donald Trump that the news website received millions of dollars in government funding, calling the claim “flat-out false.”

In a statement Thursday, Politico’s CEO Goli Sheikholeslami and Editor-in-Chief John F. Harris said the news outlet has “never received any government funding — no subsidies, no grants, no handouts. Not one dime, ever, in 18 years,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The response follows a post by Trump on his Truth Social platform where he claimed that billions of dollars had been stolen from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), with some of it allegedly going to the media as a “payoff” for favorable coverage of Democrats.

Trump specifically named Politico, suggesting that it received $8 million.

Politico said that its subscription service, Politico Pro, is used by private companies and government agencies that pay for access to policy and legislative tracking tools.

“This is not funding. It is a transaction,” the statement said.

Trump’s claim gained traction after the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), billionaire Elon Musk, shared a post on X alleging that Politico had received payments through USAID.

The White House later said it was canceling such transactions.

News.Az