Poll reveals Trump more popular with US voters than Harris

Former US head of state and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also running for the country's highest office, in terms of support from American voters, according to a poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports.

According to the pollsters, 49% of respondents are ready to support Trump in the presidential election, while 44% favored Harris. A total of 4% of respondents said they would vote for another candidate. Another 2% were undecided.The survey was conducted on July 24-25 and July 28-31 among over 2,000 potential American voters.The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country's top office.

News.Az