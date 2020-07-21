Yandex metrika counter

Pompeo arrives in UK to discuss China, 5G and Brexit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday to discuss China, 5G and a Brexit free trade deal with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Reuters reports.

Pompeo, who did not speak to reporters on the plane, was due to be greeted by U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson shortly after landing.

“While in London, Secretary Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to discuss global priorities, including the COVID-19 economic recovery plans, issues related to the People’s Republic of China (P.R.C.) and Hong Kong, and the U.S.-U.K. Free Trade Agreement negotiations,” the State Department said ahead of his visit.


