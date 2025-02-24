Pope Francis' health shows 'slight improvement', Vatican says

Pope Francis's health has slightly improved but he remains in a critical condition, the Vatican has said in a medical update.

On Sunday, the Pope's condition was said to be critical with respiratory and kidney problems, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

But the Vatican has now said that a "slight" kidney problem was not a cause for concern, more than a week after he was admitted to hospital.

"Even today there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory attacks; some laboratory tests have improved," said the Vatican in an evening bulletin on the 88-year-old's health.

The pontiff resumed some work on Monday and called the Priest of the Parish of Gaza "to express his fatherly closeness", the Vatican added.