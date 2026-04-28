Twenty-two Sri Lankan monks arrested for smuggling record haul of cannabis

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Sri Lankan authorities arrested 22 monks at Bandaranaike International Airport on Sunday after discovering 242 pounds (110 kg) of powerful "Kush" cannabis in their luggage.

The group was returning from a four-day, sponsored vacation in Bangkok when customs officials found approximately five kilograms of the narcotic concealed within false compartments in each of their bags, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The monks, primarily young students from various temples across the country, have been handed over to the police and are expected to appear before a magistrate. Officials noted this is the largest single detection of Kush ever recorded at the airport, surpassing a previous 101-pound seizure from a British national in 2025.

This incident adds to a series of high-profile drug busts at the airport, including a Thai woman arrested in June 2025 with 22 pounds of cocaine hidden in plush toys. While rare, it is not the first time members of the clergy have faced drug charges; previous incidents in Thailand and Myanmar saw monks defrocked or arrested for methamphetamine possession and distribution.

News.Az