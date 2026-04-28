Police seize suspected £4m drug haul at Northern Ireland port

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A suspected £4m cannabis haul has been seized in a cross-border police operation. The discovery was made following the stop and search of a lorry travelling from Scotland to Larne Harbour, Northern Ireland, on Monday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and An Garda Siochana, Ireland's police and security service, were behind the joint operation, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

PSNI said the suspected drugs were concealed within a large number of boxes.

"We believe the drugs in this consignment were intended to supply various organised crime groups across the island of Ireland," a force spokesperson added.A 53-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He has also been charged with having no driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.The man is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting at Ballymena Magistrates' Court, on Tuesday.

News.Az