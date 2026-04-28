Pro-Iran hacker group claims release of 2,379 US Marines’ data in Persian Gulf

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A pro-Iran hacker group called Handala says it has published the personal details of 2,379 US Marine Corps personnel deployed in the Persian Gulf region.

According to Fars News Agency, the group described the move as “only a drop in the ocean of its surveillance capabilities,” characterising it as a limited and symbolic demonstration of what it called its “information superiority,” News.Az reports.

“The security that US commanders boast about is nothing but an illusion. Handala has not only recorded the names and identities of tens of thousands of US military personnel in the region, but also holds precise information about their families, home addresses, bases, daily movements, shopping habits, and even details of their nighttime leisure activities,” the group said in a statement.

“When the zero hour arrives, not only the perpetrators of the crimes in Minab and Gaza, but any aggressor living under the illusion of immunity will become a target of Kheibar missiles and Shahed drones,” it added.

“Today we published this limited list to show a fraction of our real power. Tomorrow, the full list may become your nightly nightmare,” Handala also warned.

News.Az