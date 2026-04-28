Kimmel hits back: "The First Lady wants me fired"

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has responded after Donald Trump publicly called for him to be fired, dismissing the backlash as overblown and familiar.

Speaking on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel addressed criticism sparked by a joke he made while parodying the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The comedian had joked that Melania Trump looked like “an expectant widow,” a line that drew sharp criticism from the first lady, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Melania Trump accused Kimmel of promoting “hateful and violent rhetoric” and urged ABC to take action. Shortly afterward, Donald Trump amplified the criticism, saying the host should be immediately fired.

Kimmel rejected the claims, saying the joke was simply about the couple’s age gap and not intended to incite harm. “It was a light roast,” he told viewers, adding that the interpretation of the joke as dangerous was misleading.

The controversy intensified following a security scare at the correspondents’ dinner, where a suspect was arrested and charged with attempting to attack the president. Critics linked the incident to Kimmel’s remarks, a connection the host strongly denied.

Kimmel also pointed to his long-standing stance against gun violence, arguing that his record contradicts accusations of promoting harm. He used the moment to highlight broader concerns about political rhetoric, suggesting that calls for reducing hostility should apply across the board.

The host described the situation as “déjà vu,” referencing a previous incident when his show faced backlash and temporary disruption after comments about a political figure. He emphasized the importance of free speech, noting that public figures — including comedians and politicians — have the right to express their views.

Despite the sharp exchange, Kimmel struck a more conciliatory tone toward the end of his monologue, acknowledging the seriousness of recent events and expressing sympathy for those affected by the security incident.

The episode highlights the growing tension between political figures and media personalities, where comedy, criticism, and public discourse increasingly collide under intense scrutiny.

News.Az