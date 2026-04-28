Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan sign key social insurance deal

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Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have taken another step toward strengthening bilateral relations by signing a memorandum of cooperation in the field of state social insurance.

The agreement was concluded on the sidelines of the 14th Kazakhstan International Conference on Labor Protection and Industrial Safety, reflecting growing collaboration between the two countries in social protection systems, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between relevant government institutions, improve coordination in social security policies, and facilitate the exchange of practical experience in managing state social insurance systems.

According to Marat Zhanibekov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s State Social Insurance Fund, the agreement establishes a structured framework for long-term cooperation.

He noted that both sides will regularly share expertise, exchange best practices, and engage in joint discussions at international platforms focused on social protection.

Zhanibekov also confirmed that the document has completed all necessary approval procedures in Azerbaijan, including review by the Presidential Administration, underscoring its official backing at the highest level.

The new partnership reflects broader efforts by Baku and Astana to deepen institutional ties and align approaches in social welfare policy, as both countries continue expanding cooperation across economic and governance sectors.

News.Az