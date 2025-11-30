Yandex metrika counter

Pope Leo in Beirut says a Palestinian state is the sole solution to the Israeli conflict

“We all know that Israel does not currently accept this solution, but we believe it is the only viable one,” Leo — the first American pope — told reporters aboard his flight from Turkey to Lebanon.

"We are also friends with Israel, and we are seeking to be a mediating voice between the two parties that might help them close in on a solution with justice for everyone," added the pope, speaking in Italian.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed opposition to a Palestinian state after even its biggest ally the US indicated support for Palestinian independence.

Leo spoke in a brief eight-minute press conference focused on his visit to Turkey, which he visited from Thursday to Sunday on his first overseas trip since his election in May as leader of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church.

The pope said he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed both the Israel-Palestinian and Ukraine-Russia conflicts. Turkey has an important role to play helping end both wars, Leo said.

During his visit to Turkey, the pope warned that humanity's future was at risk because of the world's unusual number of bloody conflicts and condemned violence in the name of religion.


