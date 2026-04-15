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Pope Leo
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Pope Leo
Pope Leo visits Italy's 'Triangle of Death' toxic waste site
23 May 2026-13:40
Pope Leo sets date for major document on artificial intelligence
18 May 2026-17:25
Pope Leo to visit France Sept. 25-28
16 May 2026-17:54
Pezeshkian praises pope’s comments on US strikes
16 May 2026-13:14
Stephen Colbert reacts to CBS replacing The Late Show
08 May 2026-11:59
Pope Leo, after Trump's newest attack, says only spreading message of peace
05 May 2026-23:12
Pope Leo visits prison, slams global leaders and Trump on Africa tour -
VIDEO
24 Apr 2026-14:44
Pope Leo says he cannot support war but condemns Iran
23 Apr 2026-22:41
Pope Leo XIV declares war on Trump: Vatican explodes
16 Apr 2026-10:59
Pope lands in Cameroon as separatists announce three-day truce
15 Apr 2026-19:20
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