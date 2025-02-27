Pope’s health continues to improve: Vatican

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday evening, the Holy See Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis' health.

"The Holy Father's condition has shown a slight further improvement over the past 24 hours. The mild kidney insufficiency observed in recent days has subsided. A chest CT scan carried out last night showed a normal progression of the lung inflammation. Blood tests conducted today confirmed the improvement seen yesterday," the Holy See press office said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

"The Holy Father remains on high-flow oxygen therapy but has not experienced any asthma-like respiratory episodes today. Respiratory physiotherapy is continuing. Despite the slight improvement, his prognosis remains guarded," the statement said.

"This morning, the Holy Father received the Eucharist, and in the afternoon, he resumed his work," it added.

