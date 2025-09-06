Popular YouTuber “great library” found dead at home in Seoul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Na Dong-hyun, better known by his YouTube name “Great Library”, was found dead at his home in Seoul’s Gwangjin District on Saturday morning. He was 47.

Police said a friend reported him missing after he failed to show up for an appointment and could not be reached. Officers and firefighters discovered Na around 8:40 a.m. No suicide note was found, and authorities said there were no signs of foul play, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Na was regarded as a pioneer of Korea’s online broadcasting scene, amassing 1.44 million subscribers on YouTube. Since launching his career in 2002, he became a household name through game streams and reviews of titles such as StarCraft, Warcraft, League of Legends, and Minecraft. More recently, he had been streaming new releases like Mabinogi Mobile.

Beyond streaming, Na also served on the Korea Communications Commission’s Internet Culture Policy Advisory Committee in 2016 and won the Best Male Newcomer Award in Entertainment at the 2018 Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards. He is remembered as a symbolic figure who helped popularize one-person media in South Korea.

