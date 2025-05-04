Yandex metrika counter

Powerful blast rocks residential building in Moscow VIDEO
State Emergency Service / Handout / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

The explosion damaged the apartment block and sparked a major fire, with over a dozen residents reported injured, News.Az reports citing Russia Today.

A major fire has broken out in southwest Moscow following an explosion at a residential building. At least 15 residents have reportedly been injured in the incident, with a number of people feared trapped inside the burning building.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

