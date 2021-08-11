Powerful earthquake hits Philippines, tsunami warning issued

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major earthquake hit the Philippines during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey.

It reported that an earthquake measuring magnitude 7.1 hit the archipelago country around 01:46 a.m. Philippines time Thursday (1746 GMT Wednesday).

The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be around Pondaguitan. There was no sign of any damage when this report was filed.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, a high-magnitude earthquake has triggered a tsunami threat within 186 miles of the epicenter.

