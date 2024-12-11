Powerful explosion rocks residential high-rise in China – VIDEO
Images posted online showed flames engulfing part of the building's exterior, with dense smoke billowing into the air. Photo: Weibo
A powerful blast rocked a residential high-rise building in an affluent area in southern China's city of Shenzhen on Wednesday.The Shenzhen fire brigade said it had dispatched 16 fire trucks and 80 rescue personnel after receiving a report of the emergency at the compound, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
"Suddenly, there was a loud bang, and the table shook," a 30-year-old man surnamed Zhang who worked at a nearby office building told Reuters.
According to state media The Beijing News, a preliminary investigation showed that a gas explosion on the 28th floor of the building caused the fire, while the exact cause of the explosion was still being investigated.
At least one person fell off the building after the explosion and was taken away by ambulance, the report said.
The blast occurred in a high-end condo in an area where headquarters of major companies including Tencent are located.
Further details of the situation were being verified, state broadcaster CCTV said.
A major gas #explosion has occurred in a high-rise residential building in #Shenzhen, southern #China.— News.Az (@news_az) December 11, 2024
The explosion, which may have been caused by a gas detonation, occurred near the 27th floor. pic.twitter.com/CdqCsPvCwQ