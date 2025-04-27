Preparations for execution of attacker on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran completed

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Iran, all preparatory procedures have been completed for the execution of the sentence against Yasin Huseynzade, who committed the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran.

This was stated by the representative of the Iranian judicial system, Asghar Jahangir, answering a question about the verdict against the person who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, News.Az reports citing İRNA agency.

"There is a final verdict. As part of the procedure for the execution of court decisions, all preparatory work has been completed to enforce the decision on retaliation against the said person. The judicial system is ready to execute this verdict," he noted.

Let us recall that the incident occurred on January 27, 2023 at 08:30 Baku time. Iranian citizen Yasin Huseynzade, armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, broke through the embassy security post, killed the head of security Orkhan Askerov and wounded security officers Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov, who tried to prevent the attack.

On January 30, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry evacuated the embassy staff from Tehran, after which the diplomatic mission's activities were suspended. In connection with the attack, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Orkhan Askerov was buried in the Second Alley of Martyrs in Baku. On February 3, 2023, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Rizvan oglu Askerov was posthumously awarded the Medal "For the Motherland". Vasif Natig oglu Taghiyev was awarded the Order of Valor of the first degree, and Mahir Kamil oglu Imanov - the Medal "For the Motherland".

Following the attack, the activities of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran were suspended. The embassy staff and their families were evacuated to Baku on January 29, 2023.

As a result of negotiations between the two states, on July 15, 2024, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran resumed its activities at a new address, the ambassador and diplomatic staff returned to Iran.

The trial of Yasin Huseynzadeh lasted two years. After the trial, the Iranian Ministry of Justice announced that he had been sentenced to death. Iran's Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for the embassy attacker, after which the case was transferred to Tehran for execution.

News.Az