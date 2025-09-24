Presale boom: Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), MAXI, and PepeNode rally while BullZilla struggles to keep pace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presale Boom: The Bitcoin Hyper presale surges while the MAXI presale and PepeNode rally, leaving BullZilla struggling to keep pace in 2025.

The Bitcoin Hyper presale has become the headline act of 2025’s crypto rush, raising millions and sparking talk of a second Bitcoin-level opportunity. Yet it is not the only contender making noise. $MAXI is breaking from the usual meme-coin formula with its gym-bro identity, while $PepeNode is gamifying mining through digital nodes and staking rewards.

Even BullZilla, with its cinematic 24-chapter lore, is trying to claw its way into the spotlight. Together, these tokens show how fierce the competition has become; some projects accelerating, others already struggling to keep pace. For traders watching closely, the real question is which of these could prove the best presale to buy today.

Who’s Gaining in the Presale Boom?

The Best Presale to Buy Today

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Providing a Second Chance at Bitcoin-Level Upside

Bitcoin Hyper is the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2, featuring its native token $HYPER, which is considered a rare BTC 2.0 opportunity and a second chance at Bitcoin-level upside. Suppose developer activity flourishes and the project succeeds in making BTC programmable. In that case, it will present a completely new avenue of demand, based not just on passive holding but on real utility.

Recent team updates, such as the progress on the execution layer, prove that work is actively advancing. So even though no hard cap is mentioned, the presale could wrap up soon. Investors have added $1M in only five days, bringing the fund pool to $17.6 million. The total $HYPER supply is reserved for the:

Marketing (20%)

Development (30%)

Rewards (15%)

Listings (10%)

Treasury (25%)

Traders are already speculating whether the Bitcoin Hyper launch date could mark the beginning of a new BTC-era rally. $HYPER’s price stands at $0.012965, but only until tomorrow, when a new price rise will be introduced. Token holders can stake their tokens and get rewards with a dynamic APY, currently at 65%. So far, over 799 million $HYPER have been staked.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Leaning Into a Bold Identity: The Gym-Bro Meme Coin Built for Risk-Takers and High-Energy Traders

Maxi Doge has already raised over $2.4 million in its presale, proving it is more than a Dogecoin copy. The project didn’t take the typical “cute dog” angle, but leaned into a bolder identity: the gym-bro meme coin, quickly creating a loyal community.

Analysts suggest that Maxi Doge may dominate the charts for the best presale crypto 2025. More than 5.5 billion tokens have been staked throughout the ongoing presale, rewarding users with a 135% APY. Of the total token supply, 5% is allocated to staking. Currently, $MAXI is worth $0.0002585, with only 14 hours until the next price rise.

CoinSpeaker predicts MAXI could hit $0.003294 in 2025, which would mean a 12.8x return from the current presale price. Some outlets have even suggested the possibility of 100x gains. $MAXI represents stake in the culture and vibes of extreme crypto traders, where 1000x is nothing.

The $MAXI smart contract is audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, the presale is secured by Web3Toolkit technology, and it's available in Best Wallet.

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) – Enabling Holders to Create Virtual Server Rooms With Digital Nodes

Our best presale crypto list continues with PepeNode, a new crypto project that introduces the mine-to-earn model, allowing presale participants to gain immediate utility. The gamified mining platform enables holders to create virtual server rooms with digital nodes. When using $PEPENODE, they can buy, enhance, and fine-tune the nodes to optimize their mining performance.

In time, the setup develops meme coins, with higher rewards for players who build the most efficient virtual rigs. All of this represents a fresh approach to digital asset mining. Users set up and manage digital nodes through the project’s official website, which simulates the mining process to earn meme coins.

$PEPENODE’s presale has raised over $1.3 million to date, offering the token at a current price of $0.0010702. What also drew holders’ attention is the staking feature, offering impressive rewards with an APY of 939%. Over 825 million $PEPENODE have already been staked.

Its tokenomics structure shows the tokens are distributed among protocol development, infrastructure, node rewards, growth and listings, and economics and treasury.

BullZilla Struggles to Keep Pace as the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Dominates Attention

BullZilla is an Ethereum-based meme coin built and steered by its community. To tell its story, it uses a 24-chapter cinematic lore where each chapter ties directly into token mechanics. Each of the lore chapters unlocks Roar Burn events, permanently eliminating tokens from the supply. As part of its marketing strategy, the project implements a referral system to increase its user base.

While the narrative approach is unique, the project has not matched the momentum of Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, or PepeNode, risking being left behind in the current presale boom.

Buy the Bitcoin Hyper Presale as $MAXI and $PEPENODE Surge While BullZilla Falls Behind

The presale boom of 2025 is proving to be a test of strength, with only a handful of projects capturing real momentum. The Bitcoin Hyper presale continues to dominate, raising millions as investors speculate on its BTC 2.0 potential. The MAXI presale stands out with its bold branding and fast growth.

PepeNode’s mine-to-earn model adds a fresh approach to the competition, while BullZilla’s lore-driven approach struggles to keep pace with faster-moving rivals. While they define a market where excitement and urgency run high, only the strongest will deliver lasting gains. Don’t miss out!

News.Az