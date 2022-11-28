Presence of illegal Armenian armed groups on Azerbaijani territory ‘major obstacle’ to peace process: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presence of illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan remains a major obstacle to the establishment of lasting peace in the region, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev told News.Az.

He was commenting on the recent shelling of the Azerbaijani Army’s positions by Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments.

The lawmaker noted that Azerbaijan is committed to the peace process.

“Azerbaijan keeps taking unilateral steps to restore peace and has already put forward a five-point proposal in this regard. Armenia is clearly trying to ignore this proposal,” Naghiyev said.

The MP also commented on the facts of the distortion of Azerbaijani toponyms by the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan.

“Unfortunately, Russian peacekeepers fail to fulfill their missions. In recent days, the Russian peacekeeping contingent in its reports has been portraying Azerbaijani toponyms as Armenian. We have also been observing the transfer of military equipment from the territories of Armenia and other directions. Such cases run contrary to the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” he added.

News.Az