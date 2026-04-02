President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has made and will continue to make a significant contribution to the development of the Organization of Turkic States

President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has made and will continue to make a significant contribution to the development of the Organization of Turkic States

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has praised Baku's contribution to the development of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), describing it as a priority area in the country’s foreign policy.

News.Az