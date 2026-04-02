President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has made and will continue to make a significant contribution to the development of the Organization of Turkic States
- 02 Apr 2026 13:45
- 02 Apr 2026 15:29
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- Azerbaijan
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has praised Baku's contribution to the development of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), describing it as a priority area in the country’s foreign policy.
“Overall, Azerbaijan has made and will continue to make a significant contribution to the development of the Organization of Turkic States. This is one of the priority areas of our foreign policy,” Aliyev said while receiving participants in the meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of OTS member states in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
President Aliyev emphasized: “We have repeatedly stated on various platforms that the Turkic world is our family, and we have no other family. Of course, making joint efforts to carry this family into the future is extremely important.”