Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has made and will continue to make a significant contribution to the development of the Organization of Turkic States

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has made and will continue to make a significant contribution to the development of the Organization of Turkic States
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has praised Baku's contribution to the development of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), describing it as a priority area in the country’s foreign policy.

“Overall, Azerbaijan has made and will continue to make a significant contribution to the development of the Organization of Turkic States. This is one of the priority areas of our foreign policy,” Aliyev said while receiving participants in the meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of OTS member states in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Aliyev emphasized: “We have repeatedly stated on various platforms that the Turkic world is our family, and we have no other family. Of course, making joint efforts to carry this family into the future is extremely important.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      