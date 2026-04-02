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President Aliyev receives OTS heads of government - PHOTO

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President Aliyev receives OTS heads of government - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyyev, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ünal Üstel, and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The guests are in Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting of the heads of government of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, which is being held in Baku.

News about - President Aliyev receives OTS heads of government - PHOTO

PhotoI AZERTAC

News about - President Aliyev receives OTS heads of government - PHOTO

PhotoI AZERTAC

News about - President Aliyev receives OTS heads of government - PHOTO

PhotoI AZERTAC

News about - President Aliyev receives OTS heads of government - PHOTO

PhotoI AZERTAC

News about - President Aliyev receives OTS heads of government - PHOTO

PhotoI AZERTAC

News about - President Aliyev receives OTS heads of government - PHOTO

PhotoI AZERTAC

News about - President Aliyev receives OTS heads of government - PHOTO

PhotoI AZERTAC

News about - President Aliyev receives OTS heads of government - PHOTO

PhotoI AZERTAC

News about - President Aliyev receives OTS heads of government - PHOTO

PhotoI AZERTAC

News.Az 

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