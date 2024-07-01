President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan ties reach qualitatively new stage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have reached a qualitatively new stage in recent years, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received credentials from the newly-appointed Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maksat Mamytkanov, News.Az reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.Ambassador Maksat Mamytkanov conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to President Ilham Aliyev.President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and best wishes, asked the ambassador to convey his greetings to President Sadyr Japarov.During the conversation, they hailed the development of relations at the level of strategic partnership.Noting that bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly developed and reached a qualitatively new stage in recent years, the President of Azerbaijan highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits at the level of heads of state. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that traditional brotherly and friendly ties between the two countries have strengthened.President Ilham Aliyev commended the fact that important projects have been implemented between the two countries in trade, economy, investment, transport and other fields.The head of state once again expressed his gratitude to the Kyrgyz President and people for the school construction project in Aghdam district and the support to the construction process, describing it as a manifestation of fraternal relations.Noting that there are great plans ahead for the expansion of bilateral cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that relations would continue to strengthen.The head of state noted the mutual desire of the leadership of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan to expand economic cooperation and realize existing potential between the two fraternal countries.Touching upon the cooperation between the two countries within the Organization of Turkic States, President Ilham Aliyev described this organization as a family.During the conversation, they highlighted the significance of the first informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States, to be held in the city of Shusha and the dialogue and discussions to be conducted by the heads of state at this event.The President of Azerbaijan wished the ambassador success in his endeavors.Expressing his gratitude for the kind words, Maksat Mamytkanov emphasized his confidence in the continued strengthening of bilateral relations. He mentioned that the President of Kyrgyzstan had tasked him with expanding the relations and assured that he would spare no effort in this direction.The ambassador noted the high level of interaction between the countries, stating that Azerbaijan's substantial investments in Kyrgyzstan significantly contribute to the country's economic development.Maksat Mamytkanov stressed the great potential for further strengthening the cooperation, adding that the relationship and efforts between the heads of state have laid the foundation for the successful development of bilateral ties.Touching upon the significance of the state visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan this April, the ambassador highlighted that the visit was very successful and yielded positive results. He noted the importance of the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund and its contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries.Maksat Mamytkanov mentioned that the construction of a five-star hotel by Azerbaijan on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan would play a significant role in the development of the country's resort sector.The diplomat expressed his gratitude for the respect shown by Azerbaijan for the heritage and memory of the prominent Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, recalling with satisfaction the unveiling of a monument to the distinguished writer in Baku during the state visit of Sadyr Zhaparov to Azerbaijan, with the participation of the presidents of both countries.The President of Azerbaijan noted that Chingiz Aitmatov is a son of the entire Turkic civilization and enjoys great fame worldwide.The meeting also included an exchange of views on joint initiative opportunities between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan within the framework of COP29.

