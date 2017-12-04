President Aliyev: Azerbaijan's export opportunities to increase considerably

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's export opportunities will considerably increase, said President Ilham Aliyev addressing the staff of the Baku Agropark in Zira settlement, Khazar district, after reviewing the complex's operations, Dec. 4.

A beautiful agro-park was constructed on a 10-hectare area, said President Aliyev.

"The working conditions and productivity are good. The latest technologies have been applied. This enterprise increases the economic potential of our country. Export-oriented products are produced here, which is very important for diversifying our economy under the current conditions," said the President, Trend reports.

The head of state stressed that the development of agriculture is a priority issue.

"According to the information provided to me, greenhouse complexes are being created on an area of ​​more than 400 hectares," President Aliyev said, adding that the agro-products to be grown there will be completely exported.

"We have provided ourselves with vegetables and the sphere that brings us the biggest income is connected with tomatoes. Exporting tomatoes for 10 months of this year brought us $130 million. Now imagine if at the next stage we put into operation greenhouse complexes on an area of ​​400 hectares - and that, of course, will happen - then our export opportunities will considerably increase. This means new jobs; almost 200 citizens are provided with jobs here. Women also work here, which is very important. I see that most of the working here are women and working conditions are good," the head of state said.

News.Az

