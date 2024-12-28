President Aliyev inspects specialized municipal vehicles in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed a range of specialized vehicles designated for municipal services in Baku.

Photo: AZERTAC

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov provided the president with details on the technical features and capabilities of the vehicles, News.Az reports.The fleet includes models from “IVECO” and “Dong Feng,” specifically designed for various municipal tasks. Notably, most of the vehicles are fully electric, offering environmentally friendly operations with no harm to the environment.Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, continuous reconstruction and beautification works are underway across Azerbaijan, including in Baku with significant strides being made to enhance the capital's environmental standards.

