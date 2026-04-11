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Iran enters talks with ‘complete distrust’: Araghchi

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Iran enters talks with ‘complete distrust’: Araghchi
Photo: Al Jazeera

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has told his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, that Iran enters the negotiations with the US in “complete distrust”, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Araghchi said Iran “will fight with full authority to secure the interests and rights of the Iranian people,” citing repeated breaches of promises and “betrayals of diplomacy” by the US.


News.Az 

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