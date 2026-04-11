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Iran leader: US should focus on ‘America First’ policy – not ‘Israel First’

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Iran leader: US should focus on ‘America First’ policy – not ‘Israel First’
Photo: Getty Images

Iran’s first vice president says the outcome of the high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad rests entirely on US priorities.

Mohammad Reza Aref posted on X that a mutually beneficial agreement is probable if US representatives focus on their “America First” interests, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He issued a warning against any pivot towards an “Israel First” agenda.

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Aref said that would result in a “no deal” and Iran would “inevitably continue our defence even more vigorously than before”.

That scenario, he warned, would impose “greater costs” on the world.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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