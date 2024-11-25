President Aliyev: Level of friendship, co-op between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina is gratifying

+ ↺ − 16 px

The level of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina is gratifying, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a letter to Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the occasion of her country’s national day.

“I fondly recall my meeting with you during COP29 held in Baku. I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to further strengthen interstate relations and expand our cooperation,” the head of state stated in his letter, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. President Ilham Aliyev wished Željka Cvijanović robust health, happiness, and success in her endeavors, and the friendly people of Bosnia and Herzegovina everlasting peace and prosperity.

News.Az