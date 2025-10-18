President Aliyev, US admiral discuss military cooperation, regional peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Brad Cooper, Commander of the U.S. Central Command and Admiral of the U.S. Navy, discussed the development of Azerbaijan–U.S. bilateral relations and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in military and military-technical fields.

During their meeting in Baku on October 18, they also discussed measures to advance peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Cooper congratulated President Aliyev on his achievements in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the peace meeting in Washington in August this year hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Aliyev underscored the special role of President Trump in this process. He emphasized that the documents signed in Washington create significant opportunities for regional development and noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia have already adapted to living under conditions of peace.

News.Az