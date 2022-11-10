President Erdogan congratulates new Israeli PM on election win

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his recent election victory in a letter, according to a statement by the latter's office made on Thursday, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The letter comes as Netanyahu is on the cusp of returning to power after his right-wing bloc secured a majority of seats in the Nov. 1 polls.

"I congratulate you on your victory in the elections and believe that the new government will continue the cooperation between the countries in all fields, in a way that will bring peace and stability to our region," Erdogan wrote, according to a statement from Netanyahu's spokesman.

News.Az