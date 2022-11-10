Yandex metrika counter

President Erdogan congratulates new Israeli PM on election win

President Erdogan congratulates new Israeli PM on election win

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his recent election victory in a letter, according to a statement by the latter's office made on Thursday, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The letter comes as Netanyahu is on the cusp of returning to power after his right-wing bloc secured a majority of seats in the Nov. 1 polls.

"I congratulate you on your victory in the elections and believe that the new government will continue the cooperation between the countries in all fields, in a way that will bring peace and stability to our region," Erdogan wrote, according to a statement from Netanyahu's spokesman.


