President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2M for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Tartar region

  • Economics
President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2M for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Tartar region

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the construction of a carpet weaving workshop in Tartar region, AzerTag reports.

Under the presidential Order, AZN 2 million was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Azerkhalcha Open Joint Stock Company.

