President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2M for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Tartar region
- 25 Jul 2018 18:32
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132613
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-allocates-azn-2m-for-construction-of-carpet-weaving-workshop-in-tartar-region Copied
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the construction of a carpet weaving workshop in Tartar region, AzerTag reports.
Under the presidential Order, AZN 2 million was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Azerkhalcha Open Joint Stock Company.
News.Az