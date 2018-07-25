President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2M for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Tartar region

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the construction of a carpet weaving workshop in Tartar region, AzerTag reports.

Under the presidential Order, AZN 2 million was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Azerkhalcha Open Joint Stock Company.

