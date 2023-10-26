President Ilham Aliyev attends official opening ceremony of 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant

President Ilham Aliyev attends official opening ceremony of 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant

President Ilham Aliyev attends official opening ceremony of 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official inauguration of the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant has been held, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

The head of state addressed the event.

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber addressed the ceremony.

Then, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber launched the Garadagh Solar PV Plant.

Made by Masdar company, the commemorative medal dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was presented to President Ilham Aliyev.

They posed together for a group photo.

News.Az