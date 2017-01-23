President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new military camp in Absheron

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of a newly built military camp of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense in Pirekeshkul settlement of Absheron district.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state first laid flowers at a bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev who made exceptional contributions to the development of the Azerbaijani Army.

Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the military camp.

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created here.

Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev then met with military servicemen.

News.Az

News.Az