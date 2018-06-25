President Ilham Aliyev phoned Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to president of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 24, APA reports.

The head of state congratulated president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his confident win in the election. President Ilham Aliyev said that under Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s leadership, Turkey has achieved greater development, made great strides in the economic area and considerably strengthened its international standing. The head of state wished Recep Tayyip Erdogan further success in ensuring prosperity and development of the Turkish people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked president Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state expressed their confidence that the friendly and brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to develop successfully.

President Ilham Aliyev invited Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Turkish president accepted the invitation with pleasure.

News.Az

