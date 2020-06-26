President Ilham Aliyev: Those who led Armenia from 1998 to 2018 are criminals, thieves, bandits

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia has been in deep crisis for several years now. I can say that the history of Armenia's independence is, in principle, a shameful history, because the current government has already repeatedly stated and proved that those who led Armenia from 1998 to 2018 are criminals, thieves, bandits. Many of them have been arrested. It has become known that their generals are thieves who steal soldiers' stew and sell in the markets. Their heroes are criminals, their presidents are bribe-takers. The current government has uncovered all of this. We already knew about it, and now the whole world knows it. That is, it turns out that for 20 years this "independent" country was ruled by bandits, bribe-takers, and criminals. What can you call this country? There are not even 30 years since it exists as a supposedly independent country, and if gangsters led it for 20 years, then you can call it a gangster country, a criminal country. Let's see what happened after 2018. There was supposedly a democratic revolution there. It's all a lie. We know where the money was coming from, maybe the Armenian people also know. Everyone knows what kind of foreign circles the current government is governed by. Just look at the biography of the current leaders, look at what funds they worked in, who received the money from. The organizers of these "revolutions" and, in fact, bloody coups in the post-Soviet space today are the patrons of the leaders of Armenia. They ruled them, and of course, the people hated that dirty criminal regime of the junta. Taking advantage of that, they seized power. What happened after that? At present, a dictatorship already reigns in Armenia. This is an inevitable fact. One of the journalists, who was in their custody about a year ago, went on a hunger strike until the end and died. No international organization, no Council of Europe, no OSCE press service has made a single sound. Why not? Because they know who the current leaders of Armenia are.

What do recent events show? Political opponents are persecuted, arrested, the Constitution is being illegally amended. Whereas, these changes can be made only at a referendum. They saw that it didn’t pass at the referendum, then they made changes in the parliament. So, the separation of powers has been completely violated. The legislative power, the executive power, the judicial-legal sphere is already in the hands of one person, it became an instrument and this dictatorship is being strengthened. At the same time, corruption, embezzlement, bribery, nepotism have gained mass character in Armenia. All this is already coming out now. It turns out that the Prime Minister himself and his family are engaged in smuggling. Cigarette smuggling is led by the Prime Minister, his family and close ones. Following this, criminal proceedings are initiated against wealthy businessmen, after which they are forced to transfer money to a fund created by them. And the money from this fund is taken and appropriated. That is, today the Prime Minister of Armenia and his close relatives - this circle- has become a symbol of bribery. Look what their financial possibilities were two years ago and what they are now. That is why dictatorship prevails in Armenia, and the longer it continues, the sooner the problems there reach a critical point. Basically, if we make an objective analysis, we can see that there are no prospects for development there because the country cannot support itself, protect its borders, their borders are guarded by soldiers and officers of foreign countries. It cannot maintain its military force, a foreign country has a military base there. It cannot acquire weapons; a foreign country provides them with weapons and ammunition free of charge. It cannot build its economy properly and lives off loans, begging and mooching. It is currently begging $90 million from the European Union, begging from one or another. It is experiencing a demographic crisis, people are leaving the country and there is a natural depopulation. Today, the real population of Armenia is less than 2 million people. I know about it, the leadership of Armenia knows it. At the same time, the country makes territorial claims against its neighbors, and against such a large state as Turkey. It makes groundless accusations of "genocide" against Turkey. There was no genocide. Armenians committed genocide against us both in 1918 and in Khojaly. Therefore, the future of the country, which lives by such claims, remains very dark," President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of a military unit of the Defense Ministry on Thursday.

News.Az