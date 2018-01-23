President of Azerbaijan continues meetings in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is visiting Davos to attend the World Economic Forum.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Corporate Vice President for Europe Middle-East Africa at Microsoft Michel Van Der Bel in Davos, APA reports.

The meeting focused on the successful measures to diversify Azerbaijan`s economy and develop the non-oil sector.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that information and communication technologies sector is one of the priority areas in Azerbaijan, and highlighted the country`s achievements in this sector. Successful Azerbaijan-Microsoft cooperation was hailed and future cooperation prospects were discussed during the meeting.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also met with Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih in Davos, APA reports.

Khalid Al-Falih extended King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud`s greetings and respect to the head of state. The Saudi minister said the King was satisfied with the recent letter of the Azerbaijani President.

In his letter, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his deepest respect to the King and Saudi Arabia, and noted that he is ready to expand partnership and cooperation between the two countries. Hailing the bilateral political ties, the head of state underlined prospects for expanding relations and cooperation in the fields of economy, energy security and trade. They discussed cooperation within OPEC and collaboration between SOCAR and Saudi Aramco. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the King of Saudi Arabia.

