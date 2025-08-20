Price forecasts for Solana, Cardano, Remittix and Shiba Inu - Who comes out on top in 2025?
After a successful week, Solana, Cardano and Shiba Inu coins are at the top of crypto news headlines. Solana enjoyed revived interest thanks to a new NFT integration reveal. Cardano’s community is buzzing thanks to the anticipation of governance updates, and there are whispers of Shiba Inu’s token burn event shedding over 20% of the total token supply.
Despite this frenzy, a low-cap crypto project is making an impression with the needed solutions it provides. Smart money investment now prioritizes tokens with real-world use cases, low fees and convincing roadmaps, especially those hoping to change how cross-border finance works.
Can Solana NFT integration sustain buying pressure?
Solana investors are observing the crypto market performance closely after a surge in activity thanks to valuable partnerships with fresh NFT gaming platforms. According to experts, the Solana price chart maintains a higher low structure and displays a bullish reversal from a key ascending trendline.
Bullish confirmation is expected from a weekly close above $175, which could spark the next impulsive run to as high as $356.
Source: TradingView
Will Cardano price momentum guarantee growth?
Analysts have identified Cardano market momentum pacing itself with intentional, infrastructure-led growth like the Hydra scaling rollout. The momentum is growing silently, and analysts predict a bullish move toward $2.36.
Source: TradingView
Cardano might still be a strong long-term option, but its slow pace has frustrated investors who are seeking more convincing returns.
Shiba Inu price prediction: Can token burn drive ascent?
Shiba Inu recorded a slight burst after rumors emerged of a significant token burn, potentially wiping out 20% of the supply. Market observers tip Shiba Inu price to deliver a 15% growth, provided whale impact is controlled and support continues.
Source: Madwhale on X
Shiba Inu is prominent for its meme appeal. However, without tangible utility, it might be outshone by value-driven cryptos.
Remittix tipped to be the best performer in 2025
While this frenzy continues, the Remittix DeFi project is emerging as a more promising alternative. Here's a cross-chain PayFi project simplifying cross-border payments and growing from utility, other than meme-driven buzz.
With innovative infrastructure, Remittix offers users speed, cost-effectiveness and use cases. The project’s wallet launch in September promises a mobile interface with FX features and seamless transfers. This addition could set a new standard in utility delivery.
Why Remittix will lead the pack in 2025
- Wallet Launch in Q3
- Security and Trust Guaranteed with Certik Audit
- Delivers Seamless and Borderless Payments Across Over 30 Countries
- Ongoing 40% Token Bonus and $250,000 Giveaway
With the major CEX listing reveal set to happen once it reaches $20M funding, Remittix could easily be one of the best DeFi projects 2025 for investors seeking low gas fee crypto projects and crypto solving real-world problems.
