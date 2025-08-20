Price forecasts for Solana, Cardano, Remittix and Shiba Inu - Who comes out on top in 2025?

After a successful week, Solana, Cardano and Shiba Inu coins are at the top of crypto news headlines. Solana enjoyed revived interest thanks to a new NFT integration reveal. Cardano’s community is buzzing thanks to the anticipation of governance updates, and there are whispers of Shiba Inu’s token burn event shedding over 20% of the total token supply.

Despite this frenzy, a low-cap crypto project is making an impression with the needed solutions it provides. Smart money investment now prioritizes tokens with real-world use cases, low fees and convincing roadmaps, especially those hoping to change how cross-border finance works.

Can Solana NFT integration sustain buying pressure?

Solana investors are observing the crypto market performance closely after a surge in activity thanks to valuable partnerships with fresh NFT gaming platforms. According to experts, the Solana price chart maintains a higher low structure and displays a bullish reversal from a key ascending trendline.

Bullish confirmation is expected from a weekly close above $175, which could spark the next impulsive run to as high as $356.

Source: TradingView

Will Cardano price momentum guarantee growth?

Analysts have identified Cardano market momentum pacing itself with intentional, infrastructure-led growth like the Hydra scaling rollout. The momentum is growing silently, and analysts predict a bullish move toward $2.36.

Source: TradingView

Cardano might still be a strong long-term option, but its slow pace has frustrated investors who are seeking more convincing returns.

Shiba Inu price prediction: Can token burn drive ascent?

Shiba Inu recorded a slight burst after rumors emerged of a significant token burn, potentially wiping out 20% of the supply. Market observers tip Shiba Inu price to deliver a 15% growth, provided whale impact is controlled and support continues.

Source: Madwhale on X

Shiba Inu is prominent for its meme appeal. However, without tangible utility, it might be outshone by value-driven cryptos.

Remittix tipped to be the best performer in 2025

While this frenzy continues, the Remittix DeFi project is emerging as a more promising alternative. Here's a cross-chain PayFi project simplifying cross-border payments and growing from utility, other than meme-driven buzz.

With innovative infrastructure, Remittix offers users speed, cost-effectiveness and use cases. The project’s wallet launch in September promises a mobile interface with FX features and seamless transfers. This addition could set a new standard in utility delivery.

Why Remittix will lead the pack in 2025

Wallet Launch in Q3

Security and Trust Guaranteed with Certik Audit

Delivers Seamless and Borderless Payments Across Over 30 Countries

Ongoing 40% Token Bonus and $250,000 Giveaway

With the major CEX listing reveal set to happen once it reaches $20M funding, Remittix could easily be one of the best DeFi projects 2025 for investors seeking low gas fee crypto projects and crypto solving real-world problems.

