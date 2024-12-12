Prices of Samsung Galaxy S25 leaked online
At least in Europe, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones will retain the prices of last year's Galaxy S24 line, which refutes early rumors about an increase in the cost of the devices, News.az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.
Thus, the base model - Galaxy S25 - will be sold at a price of € 899 (approximately 99.7 thousand rubles at the exchange rate on December 12, 2024, - Gazeta.Ru), Galaxy S24 Plus - from € 1,149 (about 127.5 thousand rubles), and Galaxy S24 Ultra - from € 1,449 (approximately 160 thousand rubles). According to GSMArena, such prices have been approved at least for Sweden and Germany.
“This is good news for buyers, as the Galaxy S25 series does not offer any radical upgrades, except for the move to the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which significantly improves performance compared to the Exynos 2400 used in the European versions of the S24 and S24 Plus,” GSMArena writes.
RAM is also expected to increase to 12 GB in the base model, and up to 16 GB in some configurations of the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra. The S25 Ultra will also get a new 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, while the rest of the cameras will remain virtually unchanged. Battery and charging parameters will also not undergo significant changes, unless rumors of support for Qi2 wireless charging are confirmed.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 line will also be presented in Russia. Eldar Murtazin, a leading analyst at Mobile Research Group, believes that local prices for the new devices will at best correspond to the nominal value of direct conversion of European ones.
“Russian prices will be invigorating, this year the rate has changed by at least 10%, so Ultra from 160,000 rubles will be an even better offer,” Murtazin wrote on his Telegram channel.
