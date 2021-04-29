Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan say escalation of border conflict inadmissible

Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov and Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda held talks in Kazan, Russia, AKIPress reports citing the Kyrgyz government's press service.

The Prime Ministers discussed the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

They expressed full readiness for the soonest resolution of the conflict situation on the border through talks.

The Prime Ministers unanimously agreed on the inadmissibility of the use of force in a solution of border issues and said urgent actions should be undertaken to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

