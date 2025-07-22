Yandex metrika counter

Prince William and Harry’s cousin found dead in her home

  • World
  • Share
Prince William and Harry’s cousin found dead in her home
Photo: Getty Images

Rosie Roche, a 20-year-old cousin of Prince William and Harry, was found dead with a firearm nearby to her, an inquest heard yesterday.

Rosie Roche, granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, died at her family home on July 14, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      