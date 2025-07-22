Prince William and Harry’s cousin found dead in her home

She was found by her mum and sister after she had been packing to go away with friends.

A firearm was found close to her at the property in Norton, near Malmesbury, Wilts.

An inquest was opened at Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court and adjourned until October 25.

Area coroner Grant Davies said police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement”.

Rosie had been studying English Literature at Durham University.

Professor Wendy Powers, Principal of Durham's University College, said: “University College staff and students are extremely saddened by the tragic death of Rosie Roche.

“Rosie was a first-year student studying for an English Literature degree. Rosie had settled into the University and College beautifully and had lots of friends.

“She was loved for her creativity, energy, her love of books, poetry and travel among many other talents. She will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Rosie’s family and friends, and we are offering support to those affected at this extremely difficult time”.

Her family paid tribute in a death notification, writing: “Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.”

It comes after Thomas Kingston, husband of Harry and William’s cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston, died from a head injury, with a gun found nearby, in February 2024.

Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, had recorded a narrative verdict and said Mr Kingston had taken his own life.

Both Rosie’s family and a spokesman for Prince William declined to comment last night.