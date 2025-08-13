Prisoner escapes custody at Seattle-Tacoma Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Washington prisoner escaped from Department of Corrections custody while being transported through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday evening.

Authorities are searching for 20-year-old John Nino, who fled shortly before 8 p.m. Nino, 6’2” and 154 pounds, was last seen wearing a red coat and gray sweatpants, crossing railroad tracks and heading toward Highway 99. He had recently been arrested in New Mexico and was being returned to Washington for violating community supervision for second-degree robbery, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

This is not the first airport escape this year. In May, 29-year-old Sedric Stevenson evaded authorities for over six weeks after escaping at Sea-Tac, before being recaptured. Officials urge the public not to approach Nino if spotted and to report any sightings immediately.

News.Az