News
Prisoner
Tag:
Prisoner
Saakashvili seeks civilian prisoner status from Ukraine
14 Nov 2025-13:25
Gaza ceasefire:
Hostage exchange and summit reshape conflict
14 Oct 2025-11:30
US rejects Iraq deal to free kidnapped researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov
13 Mar 2025-20:16
Netanyahu sends negotiators to Qatar following the fifth hostage-prisoner exchange
09 Feb 2025-11:32
Russia frees 25 Ukrainian prisoners, including Mariupol defenders
15 Jan 2025-21:44
Switzerland and France urge Iran for answers after prison 'suicide'
11 Jan 2025-00:18
Swiss national found dead by suicide in Iranian prison
09 Jan 2025-20:25
Israel establishes underground prison for Hamas and Hezbollah prisoners: report
09 Jan 2025-19:16
Israeli media reports terms for potential prisoner swap deal with Hamas
08 Jan 2025-01:18
US holds secret talks with Taliban over potential prisoner swap, reports say
07 Jan 2025-20:15
