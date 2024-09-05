Private donations enhance UN support for war-torn Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

From celebrities to civil society, a growing global network is offering unprecedented support to UNRWA, the UN agency providing crucial aid to the two million Palestinians stranded in war-torn Gaza, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

Since last October, the UN agency has raised nearly US$150 million from UNRWA Spain, UNRWA USA, foundations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), corporations and individuals.Some even doubled or tripled their donations, said Karim Amer, the agency's Director of Partnerships, who spoke to UN News ahead of the International Day of Charity, observed annually on 5 September.“Your donations matter, no matter the size,” Mr. Amer said. “Your support is making an impact on tens of thousands of families suffering from loss, displacement, injuries, constant anxiety and fear.”For the cash-strapped agency, the outpouring of support is critical. UNRWA lost $450 million when 16 donor countries suspended funding following the Israeli Government’s accusations in January that a dozen employees were involved in the 7 October Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel that triggered the ongoing war.The UN immediately began an investigation which was completed in August. It concluded that the evidence, if substantiated or corroborated, could indicate that nine staff members may have been involved. UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini has decided to terminate their contracts in the best interest of the agency.All donors, except the US, have since resumed funding.

News.Az