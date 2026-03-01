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Norway has pledged more than €9 million to support repairs and safety upgrades at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant site in northern Ukraine.12 Jun 2026-03:56
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The official spokesman for the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasis), Ahmed Togod Lisan, painted a bleak picture of the prospects for resolving the country’s ongoing crisis.08 Jun 2026-05:11
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Northern Nigeria has historically been one of the most politically influential regions in the country.08 Jun 2026-05:10
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Pope Leo XIV has started his official visit to Spain by praising its government's opposition to wars as well as its support for migrants.06 Jun 2026-23:28
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The cryptocurrency market has endured its most difficult week since July 2024, with major digital assets experiencing sharp declines amid growing investor uncertainty and increased market volatility.05 Jun 2026-20:52
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The United States House of Representatives approved a bill that would significantly tighten sanctions on Russia and authorize additional military assistance for Ukraine. The measure passed by a vote of 226 to 195.05 Jun 2026-05:49
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China has pledged additional support for Pakistan’s agricultural sector, including greater investment cooperation and improved access for Pakistani agricultural products to the Chinese market.26 May 2026-11:16
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Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said on Saturday that Ukraine should be given a path to NATO membership, arguing that its battle-hardened military and rapidly expanding defense industry would bolster the alliance despite resistance from some member states.23 May 2026-14:57
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A growing Ebola outbreak in central Africa has raised concerns among global health experts, who warn that major cuts to US public health funding and international assistance are weakening efforts to contain the virus.22 May 2026-14:23
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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson have called on alliance members to increase their financial support for Ukraine, warning that contributions within NATO remain uneven.21 May 2026-17:46
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