Pro-Armenian US senator Menendez's corruption trial postponed to mid-May

The corruption trial of US Senator Bob Menendez, accused of accepting bribes including cash, gold bars, and a Mercedes, has been delayed until mid-May.

Originally set for May 6, jury selection has been rescheduled to May 13 after Menendez and his co-defendants reached an agreement with prosecutors, News.Az reports citing the New York Post.

The charges against the New Jersey Democrat and his wife Nadine involve allegations of accepting $566,000 in cash, $150,000 in gold bars, and a Mercedes-Benz convertible from businessmen Fred Daibes, Jose Uribe, and Wael Hana.

Prosecutors claim that in return, the couple assisted the governments of Egypt and Qatar while promoting the interests of the businessmen.

