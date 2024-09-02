Pro-independence alliance in New Caledonia names imprisoned activist as leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

An alliance of pro-independence parties in France's overseas territory of New Caledonia has named Christian Tein as the leader of their movement.

Tein will lead the Socialist Kanak National Liberation Front (FLNKS), a significant pro-independence group in the territory, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. Currently, Tein is among seven pro-independence activists imprisoned in France following deadly unrest that erupted in response to a proposed bill aimed at revising electoral rules.The bill, which has sparked widespread violence since mid-May, would have granted voting rights in local elections to French nationals who have resided on the island for at least 10 years. This proposal has been met with strong opposition from the indigenous Kanak population, who fear that such changes would diminish their electoral influence.In reaction to the escalating violence, which has resulted in at least 11 deaths, the French government declared a state of emergency and sent additional forces to New Caledonia to support local authorities in restoring order.On June 12, French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the crisis by suspending the controversial electoral reform plan. Despite this, tensions remain high as the pro-independence movement continues to push for greater autonomy and the protection of indigenous rights in the territory.

News.Az