Coffee drinkers might find there is a reason to celebrate their morning cuppa - it could be good for their health. A study has revealed that coffee can alter the microorganisms living in our guts directly impacting our health, News.Az reports citing the Getsurrey Not only that, but it can "help reduce blood sugar and blood pressure", reveals Professor Tim Spector. Conducted by ZOE, of which Tim is a founder and author of, the scientists looked into the drink due to its popularity and found there's a lot of good to be had from your morning cuppa.Whether you opt for caffeine or decaf, both provide the same benefits, with Professor Tim Spector, telling Newsweek: "This novel finding shows just how insightful gut microbiome data can be in helping us to accurately decode people's diets; a crucial step in helping people to improve their diet and gut health, by feeding their microbes what they love."In their groundbreaking study, released on Monday in the scientific journal, Nature Microbiology, researchers noted benefits of drinking coffee include a lower risk of heart disease mortality, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. "Coffee's health benefits are likely thanks to its complex chemical nature," explained Spector.He added: "Made by fermenting beans, coffee contains hundreds of compounds that are present in both caffeinated and decaf coffee. These include a range of polyphenols, which fuel the gut microbiome and can help reduce blood sugar and blood pressure."The scientists conducted their research using information collected from 22,800 people in the UK and in the US - all of which gave detailed dietary information - and public data from another 54,200 people in 211 other cohorts. They also studied more than 400 samples of plasma and more than 350 faecal samples, and conducted two in-vitro experiments, to investigate how coffee might impact a person's gut.

