Protests reported from Nepal-India border

Protests have erupted on Nepal’s border with India, border checkpoints are closed, News.Az reports, the India Today television channel.

According to the TV channel, protesters set ablaze police posts.

Upheavals after anti-government protests have been raging in the Nepalese capital and other cities for a second day. Prime Minister Sharma Oli has stepped down. Protesters set fire to a number of government buildings, including the parliament, Supreme Court, prosecutor’s office. Attacks on politicians and officials’ residences were reported. Former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal’s wife died after such an attack.

The riots were precipitated by the Nepalese government’s September 4 decision to restrict access to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (social media sites banned in Russia since they are owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities) as well as other social networks that were not registered with the Communication and Information Technology Ministry within the required timeframe. On September 8, mass protests involving thousands of demonstrators began in Kathmandu and several other major cities in Nepal. The protesters, most of them being students and activists from the Gen Z youth movement, opposed the government's measures. An indefinite curfew was declared in the capital city. The clashes claimed more than 20 lives, leaving more than 500 injured. The authorities lifted all the restrictions on September 9 amid continuing protests.

News.Az