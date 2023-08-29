Provision of humanitarian aid to Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabkah can be considered ‘first step’ towards reintegration: Political scientist

The provision of humanitarian aid by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to the Armenian residents of Karabakh testifies to Azerbaijan’s goodwill, political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.Az.

Mammadli noted that Baku had previously offered Armenia and intermediary states the possible use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road to meet the humanitarian needs of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

“Unfortunately, Baku’s offer was rejected. This time, concrete and real steps have already been taken to meet the humanitarian needs of the Armenians living in the region. Such a move by Azerbaijan nullifies the anti-Azerbaijani campaign carried out by Armenia and its patrons for several months,” he said.

“Armenians living in Karabakh are Azerbaijani citizens. The provision of humanitarian aid to the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region can be considered the first step towards reintegration,” the political scientist added.

